A Rexburg man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.
According to court records, in May 2020, the residence of Daniel Gary Archibald, 45, was searched by detectives with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force, a District of Idaho United States Attorney’s Office news release said. The search was conducted after investigators received information that he was chatting online with a 14-year-old girl. During the search, law enforcement found a laptop and cellphone hidden under Archibald’s mattress, the release said.
Archibald had an active Twitter account that was discovered during the search of his devices. Archibald distributed child pornography videos through this Twitter account sharing links to videos of child pornography. In total, Archibald distributed more than 3,300 videos of child pornography, the release said.
Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Archibald to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Archibald pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 15.
U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho, made the sentencing announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force, Homeland Security Investigations and the Idaho Falls Police Department, which led to charges.