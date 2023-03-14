Chase Birch

A Rexburg man who was repeatedly arrested only to be released and arrested again was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Tuesday.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. told Chase Birch, 32, that he opened the sentencing intending to give Birch a prison sentence, but settled on a rider program after multiple family members testified that he had made efforts to change himself.


