A Rexburg man who was repeatedly arrested only to be released and arrested again was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Tuesday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. told Chase Birch, 32, that he opened the sentencing intending to give Birch a prison sentence, but settled on a rider program after multiple family members testified that he had made efforts to change himself.
Birch’s parents and sister all said he had been working to address his addiction and behavior since his most recent arrest in November for stealing a truck and several credit cards.
“Of all the years, right now I feel like he is the most clear-minded and most remorseful,” Birch’s mother said.
“I’ve seen more change in the past two months than I’ve ever seen before,” Birch’s father said.
Birch’s sister told the court that, had she been asked a few months earlier, she would not think probation would lead to significant changes in her brother, but said his recent behavior had changed her mind.
“He’s finally accepted his faults and is ready to change,” she said.
Defense Attorney Andre Lawson said his client had been accepted into a drug recovery program and had been sober for four months. He argued for a probation sentence which would allow Birch to keep his job and continue his drug recovery.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said Birch was arrested five times, twice for theft and three times for drug possession. A plea agreement was reached after his first arrest, but Birch was arrested again.
“The defendant has, in the last year, left a wake of problems,” Dewey said.
The prosecutor said he believed Birch was genuine about his efforts to change, but that his repeat offenses warranted a harsher sentence than probation.
Lawson argued in rebuttal that Birch’s repeat offenses were driven by his addiction, and that if he could be treated on probation, he would not be a risk.
Watkins said he was moved from his initial stance by the family’s testimony, describing their statements as “valuable” and “credible.” He said probation was off the table, however, because of the repeat offenses.
“It would be not fair to say this was a crime spree,” Watkins said. “It was more than that.”
Watkins gave Birch an underlying sentence of two-to-12 years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes his rider program. He was also fined $5,000.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, involves undergoing treatment and classes lasting between six months and a year to reduce the risk of recidivism while in prison. At the end of the program the prison will file a report on Birch’s progress and Watkins can either impose the underlying sentence or release Birch on probation.
