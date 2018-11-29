REXBURG — A local man reportedly beat his dog to death Tuesday.
The man claimed to have been intoxicated, Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis said. The incident happened at 350 West Fifth South.
Lewis said a woman contacted police and told them that she heard a dog in distress. When officers arrived, the small dog was already dead, Lewis said.
Lewis said officers contacted the dog's 66-year-old male owner. He told officers that he was trying to clean the dog's eyes, but the dog wouldn’t come out of its cage. When the owner tried to get the dog out of the cage, he said that he possibly choked it. The owner then said he beat the dog with a newspaper resulting in its death. Lewis said the man told officers that he was a little drunk, and it got a little out of hand.
There also were puppies at the residence. The police took the puppies and the deceased dog with them. The puppies are currently being held at the Rexburg Animal Shelter, located at 400 N 5th W.
The man hasn’t been charged yet, but Lewis said the department plans to charge him with animal cruelty.