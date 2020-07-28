A Rigby man was arrested in Howe on Saturday after he reportedly drove his car at deputies responding to reports of gunshots.
According to a Butte County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. after reports that Kirk Drussel had been involved in a disturbance. Law enforcement learned after responding that a gun had been fired.
Deputies reported that Drussel drove at the deputies while they were at the scene of the incident. The news release states one deputy fired their weapon when Drussel drove at them. The deputies and Drussel were not injured.
Drussel was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which typically investigates incidents of officer-involved shootings, was called in to investigate the incident.