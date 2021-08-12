A Rigby man was arrested Wednesday night after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun.
According to the probable cause affidavit, David Shane Nicholas, 52, entered the victim's home in Idaho Falls with a handgun.
The victim said she ran to her bedroom to grab a phone and call 911. She said Nicholas had threatened to murder her in the past and that she feared for her life.
As she ran, Nicholas reportedly fired the gun in her direction. The affidavit states police found a bullet in the house that impacted the corner of an entry to the hallway leading to the victim's bedroom.
Nicholas reportedly entered the victim's bedroom and pushed her against the wall. The victim was already on the phone with 911 when he entered. He then reportedly left the home.
Nicholas is charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, and unlawful discharge of a firearm at a house, occupied building or vehicle, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Nicholas and the victim. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard ordered that if he is released on bail, he will be required to check in with pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in Bonneville County Court.