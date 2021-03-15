A Rigby man has been arrested and charged with theft after he reportedly stole more than $57,000 from his employer, Potato Products of Idaho.
A probable cause affidavit states Vincent Ivan Beesley, 39, used a company credit card to purchase items from several stores including Home Depot, Lowe's and Fred Meyer. Most of the money was spent on gift cards, though some was spent on tools.
The company reported the embezzlement to the Rigby Police Department in November. The Idaho Falls Police Department opened an investigation because most of the purchases were in Idaho Falls.
Beesley reportedly used his own company credit card, as well as two others he borrowed from coworkers after claiming he lost his. Brent Mickelsen, the general manager of Potato Products of Idaho, told police the credit cards were for work-related purchases only, and that there could be no justification for purchasing gift cards.
The stores Beesley purchased from provided police with security footage showing him making purchases between August and November. Some of the purchases did appear to be for tools. A coworker told police, however, that they never saw Beesley bring the tools to work.
In total, Beesley purchased an estimated $41,156.08 in items at Idaho Falls stores. He purchased another $16,456.70 from stores in other counties, for a total of $57,612.78.
Beesley was charged with three counts of grand theft, each punishable with up to 14 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 24 in Bonneville District Court.