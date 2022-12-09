A Rigby man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after his ex-girlfriend shared photos and videos documenting his abuse from two years ago.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that when she lived with Thomas Hatch, 33, she was abused multiple times and that he forbade her from sleeping in a bed when they lived together.
The victim said she originally did not report the abuse in 2020. After seeking counseling for the trauma she said resulted from her relationship with Hatch, the victim said her therapist advised her to speak to law enforcement about the abuse.
The victim cites two incidents, one in June 2020 in Which Hatch reportedly choked her, and a second in October 2020, in which Hatch hit her multiple times. Felonies in Idaho typically have a statute of limitations of five years.
In the first incident the victim said she and Hatch had been arguing all day when he told her she was no longer allowed in the house. She said Hatch later allowed her back inside, but told her she would have to stay in the basement. She said Hatch told her he was going to beat her and that no one would be able to hear her.
Hatch then reportedly hit the victim in the face multiple times and began choking her. She said she was able to break free by punching him in the nose.
The victim said she slept with a knife that night, and sent a text message to her parents explaining what had happened because she was afraid Hatch wanted to kill her.
In the second incident, the two were out celebrating Halloween when Hatch reportedly left for home without her. When she returned home, Hatch reportedly knocked her to the ground, causing her nose to bleed. Hatch called her family to pick her up, and when they arrived he reportedly physically threw her out the door and locked it.
Videos shared with the Rigby Police Department reportedly backed up the victim's claims. Several of the videos reportedly show Hatch threatening the victim and hitting her.
"I'm going to kick your (expletive) teeth in, as soon as you fall asleep I'm going to get you," Hatch is heard saying in one of the videos.
During the investigation, a second woman contacted Rigby police and said Hatch had been similarly aggressive with her. She described an incident in which they were arguing while Hatch was driving, and that Hatch began driving at 100 mph. She said Hatch would push her down or restrain her arms during arguments until she told him to stop.
After speaking to police, the second woman said Hatch sent her a photo of her house, saying "This is you, right?" The woman said she took the message as an implied threat because she spoke to police.
Hatch was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Hatch and the victim, and he was released to pretrial supervision. The affidavit stated police are watching the home of the second woman due to Hatch's messages.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in Jefferson County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.