Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rigby man in Idaho Falls on Wednesday morning after he waved a handgun out of his window at another vehicle.
A sheriff's office news release said deputies were dispatched at about 10:07 a.m. to the Lewisville Highway for a report of a male in a pickup waving a gun out the window. As deputies were en route to scene the suspect vehicle was spotted near Northgate Mile and Holmes Avenue and a deputy observed the driver waving a handgun out the driver's side window, the release said.
The deputy and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect at first failed to yield, but he eventually pulled behind the Big O Tire Store at Northgate and Lomax Street and stopped.
The driver, 30-year-old Kegan J. Kinghorn, was taken into custody without incident. Deputies found a handgun and two rifles inside the vehicle, as well as indications Kinghorn had been drinking, the release said.
Kinghorn was placed under arrest for brandishing a firearm and deputies are continuing an investigation for driving under the influence.
Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department also responded to the call.