A Rigby man was arrested in Idaho Falls on Monday after he reportedly punched a woman multiple times.
George Louis Simcask, 39, was charged with felony domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
The victim had multiple injuries on her face, including swelling under and around her eyes and red marks where her neck met her shoulder. She said Simcask had punched her multiple times two hours prior.
The victim was not from Idaho Falls and was unsure where the reported abuse had occurred.
Simcask had injuries to his face that the victim said she caused in self-defense. Police also observed injuries on his knuckles. He told police the injuries on his hands were from a separate incident and that he had only shoved the victim and not punched her. He would not tell officers how his knuckes were injured.
A no-contact order was issued between Simcask and the victim. His bond was set at $40,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 6 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.