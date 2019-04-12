A Rigby man has been charged with rape after a teen girl reported he sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated.
Keegan Lloyd, 18, was arraigned in March.
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigator was called in January after the victim, whose age was not specified in police reports, went to a hospital to undergo a sexual assault examination.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the reported rape happened three days before the examination. The victim had gone to a friend’s house. The group watched television until the victim fell asleep on the couch.
The victim and two others at the house reported the victim had between six and nine beers. The investigator wrote in the report that the witness statements establish that the victim would be too intoxicated to consent.
The victim told law enforcement that she woke up after she felt someone touching her. The victim recognized Lloyd by his voice. She reported he undressed her and raped her more than once. The victim said she told Lloyd to stop, and he left.
Witnesses said Lloyd was not at the house earlier and arrived at about 2 a.m. A resident at the house said she let Lloyd in because he wanted to check on the victim.
Two residents at the house said the victim, who had fallen asleep in her clothes, was undressed on the couch the next morning. One of the residents told law enforcement Lloyd contacted her and told her he felt bad about what happened with the victim.
Investigators attempted to contact Lloyd and were told by his attorney he did not want to be interviewed.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Lloyd’s DNA and sent it to be tested with the rape kit.
Lloyd was charged with rape where the victim is under the age of 16, punishable with up to life in prison. Lloyd was released after posting bond.
A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled while the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office issues subpoenas to several witnesses. A no-contact order was issued between Lloyd and the victim.