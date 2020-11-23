A Rigby man who was arrested in Idaho Falls for robbery Friday made his first appearance in court Monday.
According to court records, Gary Boyd Holdaway, 51, demanded fentanyl at a Walgreens on 17th Street around 2 p.m. and threatened to kill the pharmacy employees, saying he would start “slitting throats.” The workers gave him a box of fentanyl and syringes. He also reportedly took a beverage from the alcohol section without paying.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers had already been searching for Holdaway after a man reported Holdaway had been looking in people’s backyards in a neighborhood on Fairmont Drive. The man said Holdaway had asked for gasoline and a gas can.
As police drove to the scene, an officer saw Holdaway driving at 50-60 mph on 5th Street near the intersection with Holmes Avenue, against traffic on a one-way street, before turning onto South Boulevard. Holdaway reportedly ran several stop signs as he fled from police.
Police lost track of Holdaway but located him after he crashed on North Water Avenue. Holdaway ran into a nearby apartment. The renter told police he ran into her home, pushed her out, then shut the door. She said Holdaway had been staying at her residence for two days prior to the robbery.
Officer encountered Holdaway near a walkway while setting up a perimeter. An Idaho State Police Trooper attempted to stun him with a Taser, but it was not effective due to his clothing.
Holdaway reportedly charged at one of the officers, who was injured during the struggle. Police managed to restrain and handcuff Holdaway.
One of the officers suffered a shoulder injury and taken to an unspecified hospital for treatment.
In interviews with police, the Walgreens employees said Holdaway did not draw a weapon during the robbery. Police found a knife sheath on him when he was arrested, and a knife was found in the car. The stolen items were recovered after he was arrested.
Holdaway was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center before being transported to Bonneville County Jail. A news release from the police department stated he told police he had ingested a significant amount of narcotics.
Robbery is punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence. Holdaway was also charged with several misdemeanors, including fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest and petit theft. His bond was set at $100,000.
Police praised the Walgreens employees for their cooperation in a news release.
“The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to commend Walgreens employees and patrons for their ability to keep a level head and provide dispatch with accurate and clear descriptions of the suspect and suspect vehicle.”
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Bonneville District Court.