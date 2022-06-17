A Rigby man died early Friday morning after his car rolled over on Campbell Road off of Highway 31.
Juan Sandoval, 28, died from his injuries after being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies and an ambulance responded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of the crash.
Bystanders were present and performed first aid on Sandoval. The release states Sandoval was thrown from his car during the rollover.
The sheriff's office believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.
