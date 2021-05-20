A Rigby man who was arrested in June for possession of child pornography was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Wednesday.
Brian Hillyard, 63, was reported to the Idaho Falls Police Department after the social media website Tumblr discovered several items of child pornography on his account.
Hillyard pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography, and three other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Hillyard admitted the child pornography was his when interviewed by an IFPD detective. He allowed the detective to search his phone, which contained several images and videos of child porn depicting victims ranging in age from 8 to 14 years old.
District Judge Bruce Pickett gave Hillyard an underlying sentence of two to eight years in prison. Retained jurisdiction involves an inmate undergoing a treatment program to reduce the risk they will repeat their offense. If they complete the program, which lasts between six months and a year, the judge may choose to release them on probation. The judge can also impose the underlying sentence.