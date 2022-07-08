A Rigby man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly broke into a woman's home in Idaho Falls and attacked her while she slept.
According to court records, Valentin Islas, 38, choked the victim and caused damage to the house until Idaho Falls Police officers arrived.
The probable cause affidavit states dispatch received a call from a male resident who said he and the victim were asleep when Islas entered the house. The witness said Islas was looking for a .38 pistol in the residence.
Police arrived and Islas was put in handcuffs after struggling with officers. Emergency medical responders were called after police found cuts on his wrists.
The victim said she knew Islas and had a a civil protection order that had expired a few days before the incident.
The victim told police she must have left the door unlocked, because Islas did not have a key and there were no signs of forced entry. She said she woke up to Islas putting his hands around her neck and choking her. She was able to break free by kicking Islas off of her.
A responding officer observed blood on the victim's throat, according to the affidavit. She also reportedly had a cut on her ankle, which the affidavit said was caused by Islas throwing her against the bed.
Islas then reportedly began throwing things around the room, flipping the bed, throwing a television and punching holes in the walls. He then reportedly went into the living room and headbutted a window, shattering the glass.
The victim told police Islas used the broken glass to hurt his wrists. Police arrived shortly afterward.
The damage caused was estimated to cost $2,500 to repair.
Islas reportedly admitted he was not allowed at the residence. Police observed cuts on his fingers and hands when he was treated.
Islas was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, burglary punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and felony malicious injury to property, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.
A no-contact order was issued between Islas and the victim. He was released after posting a $40,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 19 in Bonneville County Court.