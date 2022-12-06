filler

A Rigby man was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he sent a woman dozens of threatening messages days after he was served with a civil protection order. 

Among the messages Michael Nassar, 43, reportedly sent the victim were pictures of her daughter's driveway indicating he knew whether she was home.


