A Rigby man was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he sent a woman dozens of threatening messages days after he was served with a civil protection order.
Among the messages Michael Nassar, 43, reportedly sent the victim were pictures of her daughter's driveway indicating he knew whether she was home.
Nassar also reportedly sent a message to the woman's12-year-old son who was at a movie theater saying he was "going to throw your mom down on the ground," when they exited the movie theater.
"I've got a teach her a message she will never forget," the message reportedly said. "You watch, I'll show you how to make a woman love you by force."
A Rigby Police Department officer first left a message for Nassar telling him to stop or he could be arrested for stalking on Oct. 31. The probable cause affidavit says the civil protection order was served to Nassar on Nov. 7.
On Nov. 12, the victim reportedly told police Nassar was violating the protection order, but that she did not want him to be arrested. She called back on Nov. 13 saying she changed her mind, showing police several messages he had sent her, including the message to her son.
The victim said she had been physically abused by Nassar in the past. She said Nassar had contacted her boss at work making accusations in an attempt to get her fired, and that Nassar contacted her son in an attempt to get her to talk to Nassar.
In several messages, Nassar makes vague and explicit threats to harm the victim.
"Better start saying your goodbyes cause the next one is gonna rock your world. You (expletive) with the wrong person, I am the angel of death and now your (sic) gonna pay the ultimate price," one message dated Oct. 26 said.
"Try that (expletive) again tonight I've got a 9mm with some names on it," said another message, dated Nov. 18.
Nassar was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. He was also ordered to report to pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in Jefferson County Court.
