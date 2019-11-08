A man who went door to door this week trying to enter houses along Boise Avenue has also been charged for stealing a truck.
Jeffrey Fredrickson, 28, was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly attempted to enter several houses, either opening unlocked doors or knocking and entering when the residents answered.
Fredrickson fled each time when the residents confronted him. After police located and caught him, they learned the truck he had been driving was reported stolen.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers contacted the truck's owner, who had reported it missing about 40 minutes before Fredrickson started entering homes. The owner said it had gone missing from a parking lot at the Idaho National Laboratory campus near the intersection of West Broadway Street and North 45th West.
Multiple shotgun shells were found in the truck and on Fredrickson's person, as well as a knife that did not belong to the truck's owner. Fredrickson admitted to stealing the truck. The truck had an estimated value of $18,000.
Fredrickson was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. He also was charged with petit theft, unlawful entry and resisting arrest, all punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $40,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.