Turns out 420 wasn't so serendipitous for a pair of travelers from Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.
Rigby Police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 400 block of Farnsworth Way to investigate a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from an occupied room, a police department news release said.
Officers arrived at 4:20 p.m. — 420 is slang for pot smoking — and made contact with the room's occupants, James E. Baker and Stephanie E Babb-Hackett, both from Eugene. The officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the room and a Chevrolet Tahoe, registered to Babb-Hackett, that was parked in the parking lot, the release said.
A K-9 officer and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy assisted in the search with the K-9 conducting a "free air search" of the vehicle, alerting to the presence of illegal drugs. Law enforcement discovered a combined 35 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle and the hotel room as well as 21 grams of methamphetamine, $816 cash and five firearms, the release said.
Baker was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Babb-Hackett was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Trafficking marijuana is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to 15 years.
