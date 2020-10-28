A Ririe man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly shot another man.
Austin Blakely, 24, was arrested Tuesday after the Idaho Falls Police Department sent out a news release announcing a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called on Oct. 16 after 8 p.m. when the victim was found on Holmes Avenue. He later told police Blakely had shot him near the intersection with 1st Street.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. A surgeon told police they had to remove the victim's colon and some of his intestines due to the gunshot. EIRMC Director of Marketing Coleen Niemann said he is in fair condition as of Wednesday.
Police interviewed the victim a second time while he was recovering in the hospital. The victim told police that on the night he was shot he was waiting in a car while a friend went to buy heroin. He said Blakely approached the victim while he was asleep and accused him of stealing from him.
Blakely then reportedly fired a gun twice. The victim said one bullet hit the car door and a second hit him in the stomach. He attempted to run, and Blakely fired twice more. The victim said he flagged down a driver and asked them to call for an ambulance. He told police the gun Blakely used was a .22 semi-automatic
The victim said he did not owe Blakely money and did not know why Blakely tried to shoot him.
Police asked the victim about a gun found on him when he was taken to the hospital. He said he had not fired it, and that it did not belong to him. The victim said he grabbed the gun while running from the car. When the officer asked about the holster he had been wearing, the victim did not reply.
Police contacted Blakely, who agreed to meet with them. Blakely said he had been in Ririe from 6 p.m. Oct. 16 through the weekend, staying at his girlfriend's house. Blakely said he had been to the victim's residence that morning to meet with a woman.
Court records reveal another man had accused Blakely of attempting to kidnap him on Oct. 18. Blakely again said he had been with his girlfriend over the weekend. The man who reported Blakely told police he did not want to press charges.
Blakely's girlfriend told police she had been with him from the afternoon of Oct. 16 through the weekend. After an officer told her she could be charged if she was lying, the victim said she had left to babysit for a friend, and that she was away during the time of the shooting.
Blakely allowed police to review his phone. Officers found messages between Blakely and his girlfriend indicating he had not gone to her residence until midnight Oct. 16, after the shooting.
Police also learned from the victim's mother and roommate that they had received messages threatening to kill them. Both women believed the messages were from Blakely. However, they later told police the messages had been deleted.
The roommate, who was the woman Blakely said he went to meet at the victim's residence, said she had received threatening phone calls for three days telling her she was "the next one."
Blakely was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A deadly weapon enhancement was attached to the charge, increasing the potential penalty to 30 years in prison.
Blakely's bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in Bonneville District Court.