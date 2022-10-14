A Ririe man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he reportedly choked a woman during a domestic dispute.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Sunday from Talon Jay Reich, 32, in which he said a woman was stopping him from leaving his house.
A dispatcher told the responding deputies that she could hear a woman yelling in the background that Reich had "bashed her head against the wall."
Reich told the deputies he had been in an argument with the womanand that the victim had locked him outside. He said he had to kick down the door to his own house to get back inside, and he admitted to punching a hole in a television that belonged to him.
Reich said he went to grab some belongings so he could stay with his brother. He said the victim stopped him from leaving and that when he attempted to move her, he unintentionally hit her head against the wall.
The victim, however, said Reich's actions were intentional and that he had choked her for 20 seconds. She said Reich stopped when she told him she could not breathe.
The victim admitted she had tried to stop Reich from leaving, but said she did so because he had two sets of house keys, and that she wanted to take one so she could leave and stay with her mother. She said she initially locked Reich out of the house because he had physically hurt her before, describing a past incident in which their friends had to restrain Reich.
Reich also reportedly destroyed a phone belonging to the victim. She said she fled the residence when he stopped choking her, but that Reich chased her down, grabbed her phone and threw it against the ground in the driveway.
Reich denied choking the victim, saying he had only pushed her. He admitted to breaking the phone, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Reich was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor. He was released to pretrial supervision and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in Jefferson County Court.
