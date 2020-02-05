Last night, January 4th, at 8:53 p.m. Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 195 E. Anderson St. for a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.
According to witnesses and the involved parties, two motorists were driving westbound on Anderson with the rear car tailgating the front car. The driver of the first car stopped his vehicle and yelled to the other driver, identified as Christopher Vargas Martinez, to proceed around him. Martinez yelled back. The first driver exited his vehicle and approached Martinez’ vehicle, telling him to drive around him and a verbal altercation ensued. Martinez then exited his vehicle and pointed a pistol at the other driver.
When officers arrived the vehicles were still parked in the roadway. Martinez complied with officers instructions and was taken into custody without incident. The firearm was located in Martinez’ waistband, and Martinez admitted to pointing it at the other driver during the course of their argument.
Christopher Vargas Martinez, a 20 year old Idaho Falls resident was arrested for Aggravated Assault and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.