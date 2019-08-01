A Roberts man was arrested in June after a woman reported he had repeatedly choked her.
The caller hung up at first, according to a Jefferson County sheriff's office report. When a dispatcher called her back, the victim only gave "yes" or "no" answers. The dispatcher was able to determine the victim was unable to speak freely.
A deputy arrived at the trailer park the victim had called from and located the victim with Jeremey Linares, 27.
The victim told law enforcement she could not stay at the trailer and that she did not feel safe with Linares.
When a deputy asked Linares if he choked the victim, he responded by saying, "I don't know, did I?" He then denied the strangulation, telling the deputy they had just been arguing.
The deputy observed red marks on the victim's neck. He cited the injuries as probable cause and arrested Linares.
The victim reported it had not been the first time Linares had choked her, that she was unable to breathe or escape. She was afraid he would eventually kill her. The deputy contacted the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg to set up a meeting with victim advocates.
Linares was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He released to pretrial services. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. August 15 in Jefferson County Courthouse.