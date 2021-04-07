A Roberts man was charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened two passersby with a knife on April 1.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded after the victims reported the incident.
The victims said they were walking from a truck stop when a man, later identified as Rogelio Daniel Alvarez, 33, approached them.
The victims said they told Alvarez to stay away, and that he responded by threatening to shoot them. The victims said he was holding a knife, and that he appeared to be "higher than a kite."
Alvarez reportedly threatened to stab the victims, according to the probable cause affidavit. He reportedly chased the victims before returning to his car and driving away.
The deputy writing the report had interacted with Alvarez before and noted he had previously been arrested for a similar threat with a knife. The victims identified Alvarez in a lineup of photos the next day.
Alvarez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison each. No-contact orders were issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. April 13 in Jefferson District Court.