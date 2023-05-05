Robin Dunn

Dunn

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn was bound over to District Court Tuesday after Magistrate Judge Jason Walker found probable cause for the case to proceed.

Dunn was arrested in February after Idaho Falls Police reportedly found a total of 60 fentanyl pills in his shoe and pockets during a traffic stop. 


