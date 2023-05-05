Former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn was bound over to District Court Tuesday after Magistrate Judge Jason Walker found probable cause for the case to proceed.
Dunn was arrested in February after Idaho Falls Police reportedly found a total of 60 fentanyl pills in his shoe and pockets during a traffic stop.
Dunn was the passenger in a car driven by a client, Vivian Exler, whom he was representing in a drug possession case. Police had pulled them over after a caller reported the woman was driving while "very high on dirty 30s." Dirty 30s is a slang term for fentanyl pills.
No drugs were found on Exler, and she has not been charged with a crime in connection to the incident, though a blood test reportedly confirmed she was under the influence while driving.
Police also found eight Xanax pills and four alprazolam pills on Dunn, both of which require a prescription to be possessed legally.
In a preliminary hearing the prosecution has to show it has enough evidence of the defendant's guilt to justify a jury trial. They do not have to prove the defendant's guilt beyond all reasonable doubt, only show that there is enough evidence that a defendant could be found guilty.
The officers who arrested and investigated Dunn testified about the evidence they found during the traffic stop.
Officer John Bestor testified about the K-9 officer who detected drugs in the car. Police reports previously stated Dunn appeared to be trying to leave a car door open during the sniff, which would have invalidated the results of the search.
Officer Matthew Matherly responded to the restaurant where a caller reported Exler appeared to be driving while impaired.
Matherly testified that he then went to the West Broadway Street where Dunn was being arrested and asked him about his connection to Exler. Matherly said they gave different explanations for how they knew each other.
Exler reportedly told police Dunn was her uncle, while Dunn first said she was "an old family friend." Dunn later admitted she was a client.
Matherly told the court he found a baggie containing several pills on Dunn and a Narcan spray bottle used to reverse the effects of an overdose. He said Dunn did not give him a clear answer on where he got the drugs or who they belonged to.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves asked Matherly about questioning Dunn after Dunn said he represented Exler, suggesting Dunn was silent to maintain attorney-client privilege.
Gustaves also questioned Matherly about Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal's role in editing the probable cause affidavit in Dunn's case. Matherly said Neal suggested some changes to word choice in the affidavit.
Matherly also testified that Dunn asked to have blood and urine tests done to check if he had used drugs, but Matherly did not take samples, telling the court he did not see a legal need for the tests.
In closing arguments Deputy Attorney General Kenneth Robins said there was no dispute that Dunn had drugs in his pocket and boot. Robins said even if Exler gave Dunn the drugs to hide them, it wouldn't change the charge.
Walker agreed the prosecution's case was strong enough to warrant a trial. He said the Narcan spray found on Dunn indicated he likely knew the pills were fentanyl.
Dunn is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He is also facing three misdemeanor charges, for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
District Judge Bruce Pickett was assigned as the district judge after the case was bound over, but issued an order Thursday voluntarily disqualifying himself.
District arraignment is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. May 16 in Bonneville County Court.
