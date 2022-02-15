A preliminary hearing in the criminal case against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has been delayed to March 2.
Rowland’s attorney, Justin Oleson, had motioned for a delay, saying the hearing overlapped with another case he was working on.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, objected to the decision, arguing that Oleson should have made his motion more than a week before the hearing was set to take place.
Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye also argued the case should be given minimal delay because Rowland is continuing to act as sheriff while facing the charges, which include aggravated battery, aggravated assault and exhibition of a deadly weapon.
“A conviction on either of the felony charges would result in his removal from office,” Nye said. “Thus, even more so than in other criminal cases, there is a weighty public interest in expeditiously resolving this case.”
The prosecution also said a parent of one of the victims had already rearranged their schedule to attend the Feb. 16 hearing.
Several organizations have called for Rowland’s resignation, including the city of Blackfoot and Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers, the Fort Hall Business Council and the Fraternal Order of Police Snake River Lodge 35, which represents law enforcement officers in and around Bingham County.
Rowland has refused to resign, and Oleson has accused the Idaho Attorney General’s Office of using the case to remove him from office.
Rowland is accused of threatening a woman with a gun on Nov. 9 after children from a church youth group she was chaperoning left a Thanksgiving note in the shape of a turkey on his door for his wife.
Rowland reportedly pointed a gun at the woman’s head and told her he was going to shoot her. The children in the woman’s car also said he briefly pointed his gun at them while checking inside. Rowland was ordered to turn his guns over to Idaho State Police during the case.
The case has also drawn national attention due to comments Rowland made to investigators that his behavior was due in part to fear of “drunk Indians” coming to his home from Fort Hall.
Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. Exhibition of a deadly weapon is a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail.