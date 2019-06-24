Alan Scott Pepper, 50, of Salmon, was arrested Friday after a search of his home uncovered 2.73 pounds of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $148,592.
Members of the Lemhi County Narcotic Enforcement Team — a conglomerate of agents from city and county law enforcement and probation and prosecutors' offices — served a search warrant Friday at 709 Sharkey St., Salmon.
Inside, law enforcement found the methamphetamine, $9,840 in cash, a "large amount" of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including smoking devices, digital scales and packaging, according to a Lemhi County Sheriff's Office news release.
Law enforcement arrested Pepper for trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana.
Pepper is charged with one felony count of trafficking in methamphetamine, which carries a minimum 10-year and maximum life sentence. Additionally, he's charged with two misdemeanors, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, each carrying a one-year and/or $1,000 sentence.
Pepper is being held in Lemhi County Jail on a $250,000 bond.