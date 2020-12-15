A Salmon man died Tuesday after succumbing to wounds suffered in a car crash.
An Idaho State Police states Conner P. McGarrity, 22, was in a crash north of Ellis at 8:01 p.m. Monday. McGarrity was the passenger while Craig B. Larsen, 22, of Salmon, was driving.
The two were headed north when the road curved left. Larsen drove off the right side of the road while attempting to turn. Larsen reportedly overcorrected, driving through both lanes and driving into an embankment and overturning into Salmon River.
The two were transported to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon. McGarrity was later airlifted to another hospital in Missoula Hospital. State police announced he had died Tuesday afternoon.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Custer County Sheriff's Office, Challis Ambulance, Challis Fire, Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, Salmon Search & Rescue, and Salmon Ambulance. The crash is under investigation.