A Sandcreek Middle School student is in Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office custody after staff learned he brought a handgun to school in a backpack.
A news release from Phil Campbell, community relations and communications director for Bonneville Joint School District 93, said the students are safe and that staff learned about the gun after other students came forward.
“We encouraged parents as they discuss this incident with their children tonight to please remind them of the importance of, ‘If you see something, say something,’” the release said.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell said in a news release the student was transported to the 3B Juvenile Detention Center. Lovell said school staff learned about the gun around 1 p.m. and immediately located the student.
Lovell said the student did not make any threats with the weapon. The school and sheriff’s office are investigating the incident, including whether other students were involved.
Lovell said the student obtained the weapon from a parent but he did not know how they got access to the weapon. The gun was returned to the parent.
Students and parents who know of potential threats can report them to school administrators, to law enforcement at 208-529-1200, or to Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983.