Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin told the court it was one of the most "egregious" crimes he had seen in his career as a lawyer.
The victim, according to court records, had been tied to a chair for three days. During that time she was beaten, burned, tortured and lit on fire.
"(Sasha Martinez) carved an 'N' into the victim's face," Garvin said. "'N' for Nina, the defendant's nickname."
District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Martinez to a minimum of five years in prison Wednesday for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her then-boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. She was given a combined indeterminate period of 15 years, meaning she could serve up to 20 years in prison.
Two other charges for first-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor battery were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Martinez, 34, is one of four people accused of participating in the kidnapping, the others being Laura Zamudio, Austin Alverado, and Jorge Balderas. Balderas had previously dated the victim and had once been married to Zamudio. The three of them were living with Balderas at the time of the incident.
During arguments at sentencing, Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves said Martinez was also a victim of Balderas, describing him as the ringleader who kept the women in his life under his thumb. He said Balderas would regularly threaten to burn all the women with lighters.
Gustaves argued this created a culture of fear in the household in which Martinez thought she or her family could be hurt if she did not do as Balderas told her.
"Mr. Jorge controls the women around him, and if they don't do what he says, they get the chair," Gustaves said.
Gustaves said Martinez has post-traumatic stress disorder from abuse she suffered in her childhood. He presented a report from a psychological examination of Martinez that found she would "dissociate" in violent situations.
Gustaves shared a part of a video recording of a conversation between Balderas and Martinez that took place in March when Martinez was in jail and Balderas was out on bond.
During the conversation, Balderas tells Martinez she needs to withdraw her statement made to police about his role in the kidnapping, "for your sake." He also reportedly told Martinez to attack several inmates at the Bonneville County Jail "on sight."
Balderas also expressed anger at Martinez's mother, claiming she was keeping "his" daughter from him. Gustaves clarified that the child in question was Martinez's daughter, but that Balderas was claiming the child as his own.
"In three months Mr. Balderas came into this house and created an environment of fear and torture," Gustaves said.
Gustaves said that of the four defendants, Martinez was the only one who had taken responsibility for her actions, for which he alleged she is facing threats. He asked the court to give her retained jurisdiction and focus on giving her intensive treatment.
Garvin, however, challenged the argument that Martinez's actions were driven by fear. He said the "N" carved into the victim's face was her way of showing she was in charge.
"It was the defendant who controlled and dominated the victim," Garvin said.
Martinez's criminal history was cited by both attorneys. She was first arrested for battery when she was 11 years old and had been in and out of jail and prison since. In 2011, she was sentenced for her role in a robbery, for which she was still on probation at the time of her arrest.
During her incarceration, Martinez had also reportedly been in multiple fights in the jail, one of which led to a criminal charge. Court records state Martinez attacked another inmate after she insulted Martinez for speaking Spanish in the jail.
Garvin agreed that Martinez was afraid of Balderas, but said she had options, such as calling the police or informing her parole office, that would have allowed her to stay anonymous.
"She could have stopped this, and she didn't," Garvin said.
Martinez was in tears as she gave her statement to the court. She read from a letter written to the victim.
"I want to apologize for the harm and pain you have gone through," Martinez said.
"I wish I had done things differently to help you, to help the both of us. I should have protected you better."
Martinez echoed her attorney's statements that she was afraid of Balderas, saying he had threatened to kill her son.
"He's a monster in disguise," Martinez said.
In explaining his ruling, Pickett made clear that the other codefendants, including Balderas, had not been convicted and were still presumed innocent.
Pickett agreed with Garvin that Martinez had options to stop the victim's torture.
"You still had choices," Pickett said. "You chose to take a knife and carve somebody's face up."
Pickett pointed out that Martinez had been on retained jurisdiction before in her robbery case and failed the program. He said she also used the same defense in that case, that she was threatened into participating in the robbery and acting as a getaway driver.
Between 2011 and 2020 she was released on parole multiple times only to return to prison. In one incident in 2019, she was arrested after she reportedly threatened teenagers with a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.
"I think you've gotten in with people you shouldn't be associating with multiple times in your life and here you are again," Pickett said.