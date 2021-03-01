An Idaho Falls man who stalked his therapist and attempted to meet her with a gun was sentenced to 10 years of probation Monday.
The sentence was jointly recommended by the defense and prosecution, with the condition that Marty Morrow, 42, must live in an assisted living facility and accept treatment for his schizophrenia.
Both attorneys and the victim said Morrow was rational and well-behaved when he was receiving medication for his mental illness, but could be erratic when he refused treatment.
Melanie Fowers, the therapist who treated Morrow before he began threatening her and her family, gave a victim impact statement. The Post Register does not usually name victims in criminal cases. However, Fowers asked to be named in September 2019, saying Morrow had made fake social media profiles posing as her and messaging her friends.
“Out of all the mental illnesses that exist out there, all of them are treatable without medication other than schizophrenia,” Fowers said.
Fowers said that while Morrow needs treatment, his mental illness was not an excuse for his behavior. She said he should have continued his treatment.
“At any point in time he could have chosen to take the medication,” Fowers said. “He could have chosen to stay off the (illegal drugs), but he didn’t.”
Fowers said the harassment had cost her financially, as she had to move and install security to protect herself. She said she was afraid for her children. The day he was arrested, Morrow had a gun and was attempting to arrange a meeting with Fowers.
Russell Spencer, senior deputy prosecutor for the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, said he negotiated the plea deal with Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom for a year. Spencer said Morrow had been in an assisted living facility since December and had shown improvement while receiving help with his medication.
“When he’s off his meds, when he’s not receiving his treatment, he does present a great risk to the community,” Spencer said.
The plea deal accepted by Watkins would require Morrow to live in assisted living for the 10-year term of his probation. If he attempted to leave the facility, staff are authorized to call police, and Watkins could impose an underlying sentence of five to 10 years in prison.
Wixom said Morrow was “enthusiastic” about receiving treatment. He said Morrow wanted treatment so much, he had asked to be returned to jail when he was first released, to maintain his treatment.
“In my 20 years, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Wixom said.
Morrow told Watkins that he was delusional when he stalked Fowers and apologized for his actions.
“In my mind, I was having delusions and thoughts that she was out to get me,” Morrow said.
Watkins accepted the plea deal, adding that he would not have done so if the sentence had not been jointly recommended.
Fowers told the Post Register she believed the sentencing was for the best, addressing her safety concerns and Morrow’s need for professional care.
“I think it turned out well for both parties,” Fowers said.