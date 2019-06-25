A man arrested for reportedly murdering his girlfriend appeared in court Tuesday for arraignment after he admitted to the killing.
Philip Schwab, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder after he told police he stabbed Kaylynn Blue, 33, and buried her in the backyard.
According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement knocked on Schwab's door after Blue's coworkers had not seen her at work in two days. Schwab allowed the officers inside. When asked about Blue, Schwab said he hurt her, stabbed her and that she was buried in the backyard.
The officers obtained a search warrant and found Blue partially buried. She had cuts on her face and neck.
Schwab told police the stabbing happened about 12:30 a.m. early Sunday morning. Hours earlier he had made a Facebook post stating, "If stabbing someone is wrong, I don't want to be right!"
Schwab said Blue had accidentally hit him while thrashing in her sleep. He responded by getting out of bed, going to the drawer with the knife, returning to the bed and stabbing her in the neck, according to his statements to police.
Blue woke up and attempted to fight Schwab off as he repeatedly stabbed her. She attempted to escape into the bathroom, but Schwab stabbed her until she died, according to the affidavit.
When Blue was dead, Schwab used a hose to soften the ground in the backyard, dug a grave, then buried the body.
Schwab appeared via video from the Bonneville County Jail for his arraignment. During the hearing, Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner noted Schwab had not filed a request for a public defender. Schwab told the court he intended to plead no contest to the charge without receiving legal representation.
Felony defendants in Idaho cannot plead guilty or not guilty during their first appearance in court.
Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane said an attorney with his office had spoken with Schwab about the charges and asked Gardner to require Schwab to fill out the request form for a public defender. Gardner agreed.
Police also found two dogs in the garage of Schwab's home that had been stabbed to death. Schwab made several bizarre Facebook posts between Saturday and Monday, including some that appeared to reference injuring the dogs.
First-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison, up to a life sentence and the death penalty. Schwab was not granted bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 9 in Bonneville County Courthouse.