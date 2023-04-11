The trial for Jake Eilander, who is accused of second-degree murder for the death of Ulises Rangel, began this week.
A trial was previously started in November, but a mistrial was declared after someone involved in the trial was exposed to COVID-19.
The trial for Jake Eilander, who is accused of second-degree murder for the death of Ulises Rangel, began this week.
A trial was previously started in November, but a mistrial was declared after someone involved in the trial was exposed to COVID-19.
Eilander was arrested after he shot and killed Rangel in a parking lot near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue. Eilander's girlfriend told police a confrontation began when Eilander said something to Rangel, causing Rangel to become angry. She said Eilander told her to leave and that she heard a gunshot after she fled, but did not witness the shooting.
Defense Attorneys Jordan Crane and Alexander Sosa have indicated in previous hearings they would cite Idaho's "stand your ground" law in Eilander's defense.
Jury selection was completed Monday and the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office continued presenting its case Tuesday, calling several officers to testify about the scene, the location of Rangel's body and the evidence they collected.
Jessica Hunting, the woman who called 911, said she entered the parking lot to drop one of her children off when she saw Rangel lying on the ground.
Hunting said she pulled her car up to Rangel, rolled down her window and yelled to him, but that he did not respond. She said she then noticed he had blood on him.
"There is a man laying on the ground who has blood all over his pants," Hunting said in a recording of her 911 call presented to the court.
Hunting told the 911 dispatcher she was afraid to exit her car to approach Rangel.
"I wanted to get out and check on him, but I had my daughter with me and I didn't know the situation and I didn't feel safe," Hunting said.
Idaho Falls Police Officer Ryan Picard was the first officer on scene after the 911 call. He testified that he checked Rangel's pulse to see if he needed emergency medical attention, but found Rangel was already dead.
Picard told the jury he found a shell casing on the scene, as well as a truck that police learned belonged to Eilander.
A witness who said she heard the gunshot, but did not see the shooting, said Eilander's truck was parked in the lot regularly, as his girlfriend lived nearby. She said she saw Eilander walking south after the shooting.
The trial is set to continue Wednesday. Second-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.