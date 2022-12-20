A man who participated in the 2019 rape of an underage boy was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Austin Gene Ferguson, 29, to serve a minimum of six months in prison and up to seven-and-a-half years. He was not granted probation or retained jurisdiction.
Ferguson was arrested in December 2019 after he and Richard Dwayne Hensley sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy.
The assault happened in 2017. The victim contacted police in 2019 to report the rape.
Ferguson and Hensley admitted to the rapes, with Ferguson claiming he thought the victim was 17 years old. The two defendants reportedly gave the victim alcohol and unspecified drugs. Ferguson denied that he and Hensley forced the victim into sex, though the victim said he was forced to perform sex acts on both men.
Sex between a minor and an adult is a crime by the adult under Idaho law unless the parties are less than three years apart in age. Ignorance of the victim's actual age is not a defense in Idaho, though it is sometimes cited as a mitigating factor.
Hensley was sentenced to one-to-10 years in prison in January for his role in the sexual assault.
In addition to time in prison, Ferguson will have to pay $1,690.50 in fines and fees. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
