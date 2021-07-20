A second defendant in a case involving the kidnapping and torture of a woman in July 2020 has entered a guilty plea.
Laura Zamudio, 29, agreed to an Alford plea to accessory to first-degree kidnapping and accessory to aggravated battery. An Alford plea is filed when a defendant admits they would be found guilty at trial but does not admit to committing the offense.
The mediation report on the case states the prosecution will agree to match the recommendation of the presentence investigator and will recommend both sentences be served concurrently. Both charges against Zamudio are punishable with up to five years in prison.
The agreement is non-binding, meaning District Judge Bruce Pickett can choose to sentence Zamudio to more time than agreed in the plea agreement without it being grounds for her to withdraw her plea.
Defense Attorney Trent Grant explained the evidence against Zamudio, including testimony from the victim, Zamudio’s codefendants and from the Idaho Falls Police Department detectives who investigated the case.
Zamudio’s plea agreement was reached a week after Sasha Martinez was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison after pleading guilty. During a status conference on July 13 attorneys also indicated that Austin Alverado, another codefendant, is also discussing a plea bargain.
Zamudio, Martinez and Jorge Balderas were all arrested in July 2020 after a woman reported she was kidnapped, tied up and tortured by the group. The victim was living with the defendants and had previously been in a relationship with Balderas.
Of the four defendants, Zamudio faced fewer accusations of involvement in the victim’s torture. The victim told detectives that Zamudio helped tie her to the chair and was present for some of the abuse, but was not accused of directly participating.
Martinez admitted during her sentencing that she cut into the victim’s face with a knife, carving the letter “N,” which reportedly stands for “Nana,” Martinez’s nickname.
Balderas is accused of torturing the victim by pouring lighter fluid under her chair and lighting it on fire. She said he also used a blowtorch on her. He also reportedly attempted to intimidate Martinez into withdrawing her statement to police in a jail call.
Alverado was reportedly present when Balderas kidnapped the victim, according to a statement by Martinez. The victim accused him of heating metal tools that Balderas used to torment her.
The victim told police she escaped from her kidnappers after three days by breaking free of her restraints and exiting through a window.
Zamudio is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15.