An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in May for raping a 15-year-old girl is now facing a second charge.
A new probable cause affidavit states Isaac Ybarra, 23, also reportedly raped a 17-year-old girl who reportedly attempted to sex traffic other girls at a group home to Ybarra.
The affidavit states Ybarra reportedly gave both victims drugs on New Year’s Eve, then raped them. The older victim said she also saw Ybarra rape the younger girl.
The Idaho Falls Police Department began investigating the rapes after the first victim and two other girls reported that the older victim, identified as “J” in court records, attempted to traffic them to Ybarra for sex in exchange for him giving them tattoos.
This reportedly happened over two trips, the first on New Year’s Eve in which both the 17-year-old and the 15-year-old say they were raped. The second incident happened on New Year’s Day, in which J reportedly recruited two other girls to meet with Ybarra, one of whom was only 11 years old. Ybarra reportedly did not show up for the meeting.
J agreed to speak to police in June, according to the affidavit. She said she intended to pay Ybarra $30 for the tattoos at the first meeting, but that he demanded one of them perform a sex act instead. J told police she refused, but that the other victim agreed to perform the sex act. She said they later passed out from the drugs Ybarra reportedly gave them, and that she woke up while he was raping her.
J denied that she ever intended to traffic the younger girls. Court records indicate “J” has a history of human sex trafficking.
The other victim gave a contradictory explanation of what happened when questioned by a forensic interviewer. She said they got the tattoos, then J told her she needed to have sex with Ybarra. She said J and Ybarra threatened her with guns when she refused.
Another girl who went with J on the second night said that J told her she could keep 10 percent of any money they made from sex and that J would keep 90 percent.
Ybarra admitted to meeting with the girls but denied that he raped them. Court records state he also demanded and received nude photographs from J via social media.
Ybarra is charged with rape, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. He was also charged with possession of child sexually exploitative material, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in Bonneville County Court.