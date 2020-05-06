New charges have been filed against a man accused of child sex abuse after a 13-year-old girl reported he had targeted her through Snapchat.
Chrisnaider Greyson Allen, 19, was arrested April 24 after a different 13-year-old girl reported he had raped her at her home. The second victim's mother contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department after her daughter recognized Allen from his mugshot in news reports on his arrest.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Allen claimed he was only 16 years old and requested nude photographs from the victim, repeating the request when the victim refused. The victim showed police copies of the Snapchat discussion with Allen's account named "The Office."
Allen and the victim exchanged photos of themselves, but no nudes. She learned from her sister, who was acquainted with Allen, that he was older than 16. The victim told Allen she was a minor, but he reportedly repeated his request for nude photos and asked her to come to his residence. He shared his address with the victim, which matches the address listed for Allen in his previous criminal case.
The victim's sister confronted Allen about the messages. She said he claimed they were sent by his 16-year-old brother who had accessed his account.
During an interview at the Bonneville County Jail, Allen admitted he did not have a younger brother. He said he did not remember sending messages requesting nude photographs and said he was not aware of the victim's age.
The officer told Allen he had seen messages in which the victim told him her age. Allen then admitted he knew the victim was 13-years-old.
Allen was charged with causing, inducing or permitting a child to be used for child sexually exploitative material, punishable with up to 30 years in prison. His bond was set at $20,000, in addition to the $30,000 bond set in his previous case. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse. A preliminary hearing for his previous case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.