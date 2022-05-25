A year after Deon Waynewood failed to appear at his jury trial, the court is preparing to try again.
The jury trial is set to begin June 27 in Bonneville County Court. Waynewood is charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a child, each with an enhancement attached increasing the mandatory minimum sentence if he's found guilty.
It's been more than three years since the charges were filed against Waynewood. His case has faced repeated delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his disappearance, and the repeated resignation of attorneys who were set to represent him.
Waynewood was first arrested in 2019 after a juvenile reported he had raped and sexually abused her multiple times. Waynewood was already a registered sex offender at the time, having been convicted in 2000 in Colorado for sexual assault of a child while in a position of trust.
Special Prosecutor John Dewey filed a notice that he will call an expert on DNA to testify on behalf of the state. According to court records, the victim kept her clothes from the most recent rape, in December 2018, unwashed so they could be used as evidence. Police also collected a bedsheet as evidence that had traces of semen on it.
Dewey also filed a notice that the prosecution would cite Waynewood's disappearance before his previous jury trial as evidence against him.
Waynewood had been set to face a jury on June 15, 2021. On the set date, however, Waynewood did not appear, and his attorney at the time, Kelly Mallard, said he had not heard from his client. Mallard quit as Waynewood's attorney shortly afterward. Waynewood was arrested in Arizona in October.
"Idaho Courts have that evidence of '[e]scape or flight is one of the exceptions to the general rule prohibiting evidence of prior bad acts or crimes,'" Dewey wrote in the notice.
The filing also revealed that Waynewood reportedly used a fake name while living in Arizona.
"All of this evidence shows (Waynewood's) efforts to avoid prosecution for his crimes, which shows consciousness of guilt," Dewey wrote.
If convicted, Waynewood is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for each lewd conduct charge due to the enhancements. The sentences cannot be concurrent, meaning Waynewood would have to serve a minimum of 60 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
A pretrial conference has been set for 8:30 a.m. on June 13, two weeks before the jury trial. A motion hearing is also set for June 15, but the motion in question was sealed by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. by the prosecution's request.