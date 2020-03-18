BOISE — A bill to compensate people wrongfully convicted of a crime passed the Idaho Senate and House Wednesday and is headed to Gov. Brad Little's desk.
The Senate voted 32-0 earlier Wednesday to pass the bill, which was sponsored in the House by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. Then, it went back to the House since the Senate amended it to ensure someone who was an accessory to a crime for which they were wrongfully convictedwouldn't be eligible for compensation. The Senate also added more details on the health insurance and college tuition assistance for which wrongfully convicted people will be eligible. The House voted 64-1 later Wednesday to re-pass the bill, sending it to Little. Idaho is currently one of 15 states without a wrongful conviction compensation law.
"People who have been wrongly convicted have been robbed of years of their lives, and once they have been fully exonerated, they are left to pick up the pieces of their lives on their own," Ricks said. "It’s an accepted principle of fairness in our society to compensate citizens who, through no fault of their own, have suffered losses."
Ricks was inspired to draft the bill by the case of Christopher Tapp and worked with numerous groups on it including the Idaho Innocence Project, which helped to clear Tapp.
“I’m grateful to the Senate for voting to pass this bill and for moving us one step closer to being able to help those wrongfully convicted as they restart their lives,” Tapp said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing compensation for Idahoan exonerees become a reality so that other innocent people do not have to struggle like I did.”
Tapp was charged in 1997 with murdering Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls, after he confessed to helping other men rape and kill her. He was convicted and sent to prison, but released in 2017 amid concerns his confession had been coerced. In 2019, Idaho Falls Police officers arrested Brian Leigh Dripps after his DNA was found to match samples found at the scene of Dodge’s murder, and Tapp’s sentence has been vacated.
"We have people who work hard in our systems, but they are not perfect, and sometimes mistakes are made," said Senate sponsor Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls. "I love the Pledge of Allegiance. It's 31 words, of which the last six words in the Pledge of Allegiance are so important. I love every day that we get to stand here and pledge allegiance to the flag. Those last six words are 'With liberty and justice for all.' Good senators, liberty demands justice."
The bill would entitle people to $60,000 a year for years wrongfully spent in prison, $75,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on death row and $25,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on parole.