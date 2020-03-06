BOISE — The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced several eastern Idaho House members' bills to the full Senate on Friday.
The committee unanimously OK'd a bill sponsored by Reps. Barabra Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, to set a minimum marriage age of 16, as well as one from Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, to ban registered sex offenders from living within 500 feet of a child care center. Rep. Doug Ricks' bill to compensate people who are wrongfully convicted of a crime is headed to the Senate's amending order from some changes, as is his bill to require evicted residential tenants be given three days to move out.
All of these bills have already passed the House, so while Ricks' bills, which if they are amended would need to re-pass the House, the other two will head to Gov. Brad Little's desk if they pass the Senate.
As well as setting a minimum age, the child marriage bill would limit marriage of 16- and 17-year-olds to people within three years of them in age. Their bill differs from another sponsored by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, that failed last year in that Wintrow's bill would have required a judge to sign off for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry, while Zollinger and Ehardt's only requires parental consent, as is the current law.
Christensen's bill would add child care centers to the section of code already banning sex offenders from living near schools. Sex offenders who currently live within 500 feet of a child care center would be grandfathered in, and if a new child care center were to open within 500 feet of a sex offender's residence they wouldn't be forced to move.
"He has seen the horrors of sex offenders perpetrating their evil upon daycare-aged children," Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, said of Christensen, who is a former parole officer. "He strongly feels this bill is needed to help protect our children."
Ricks' wrongful conviction bill was inspired by the case of Christopher Tapp, who was charged in 1997 with murdering Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls, after he confessed to helping other men rape and kill her. He was convicted and sent to prison, but was released from prison in 2017 amid concerns his confession had been coerced. In 2019, Idaho Falls Police officers arrested Brian Leigh Dripps after his DNA was found to match samples found at the scene of Dodge’s murder, and Tapp’s sentence has since been vacated.
"I was released with no more than the clothes on my back, left reliant on the help of my friends and family as I tried to rebuild my life," Tapp told the committee.
The bill would entitle people to $60,000 a year for years wrongfully spent in prison, $75,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on death row and $25,000 a year for years wrongfully spent on parole. Speaking on behalf of the Idaho Innocence Project, lobbyist Kate Haas told the committee that one planned change will be to specify that people who are wrongfully convicted because they intentionally take the fall for somebody else would not be entitled to compensation.
The committee was unanimous on all of the bills except Ricks' eviction bill, which it decided to send to the amending order on a 4-2 vote. It would give residential tenants 72 hours to leave the property and move their belongings and a full week for commercial tenants to leave a space. While several committee members expressed different motivations for wanting to amend it, one possible change suggested by Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, would be to give residential tenants the same amount of time as commercial ones.