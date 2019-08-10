A Rigby man who reportedly attempted to kill a young girl has also been charged with two counts of child sexual abuse.
Alexander Berberian, 19, admitted in July to trying to strangle the victim to death, telling Rigby Police Department officers he hated the victim and her family.
According to a Rigby Police Department report, the victim disclosed that Berberian had molested her in the past. Berberian admitted to having touched the victim but denied it was sexual in nature.
Following his July arrest, Berberian told law enforcement he entered the victim's room at night while clothed so he could immediately escape after killing her. He said he brought a knife in case the victim screamed and a stun gun if someone else entered the room.
When the victim did scream, however, the knife was out of reach and Berberian fled.
Berberian was charged with battery with intent to commit first-degree murder, punishable with up to 20 years in prison. The new case filed Wednesday involves two charges of sexual abuse, punishable with up to 25 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in Jefferson County Courthouse.