A Shelley man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he reportedly stabbed his father with a pitchfork.
According to a Bingham County Sheriff's Office news release, Jonathan Raymond Rawson, 35, stabbed Delbert Rawson, 68. The two were taken to the hospital for treatment after officers arrived. Jonathan Rawson was later taken to the Bingham County Jail.
The news release states the sheriff's office is recommending Jonathan Rawson be charged with aggravated battery. The Bingham County Jail website states he is being held for assault with intent to murder, as well as aggravated assault, burglary and battery.