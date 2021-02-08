A Shelley man was arrested in Idaho Falls on Saturday after he reportedly stole a car worth $13,000.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the owner of the 2005 Ford F-250 said it had been stolen from his farm in Jefferson County. The owner said he saw the car at a hotel on West Broadway Street and saw a man, later identified as Scott Hensley, enter the car and drive away.
The owner called police and followed Hensley until police performed a traffic stop.
Hensley, 36, told an officer he had bought the car. He denied knowing it was stolen.
Hensley was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in Bonneville District Court.