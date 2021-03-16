A Shelley man was arrested Monday after he admitted to stealing a used 2015 BMW from an Idaho Falls dealership.
The probable cause affidavit states Cody Abe Winterbottom, 32, was wanted for multiple parole violations at the time of his arrest for previous offenses.
The dealership called police around 4:50 p.m. Monday. A manager said workers had noticed the car missing and checked security footage.
The footage showed a man, later identified as Winterbottom, park a motorcycle near the dealership around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The footage reportedly showed him attempting to open various car doors in the area.
The headlights of a car outside the view of the camera are seen turning on in the footage. At around 2 a.m. Monday, the footage shows the car, the missing BMW, leaving the parking lot.
The dealership gave police the car's license plate number. An employee told police his personal car had been in the parking lot overnight, and that someone had removed the license plate.
The BMW's previous owner used an app to determine the car's location and informed police. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer located the car, which had two men, one of whom was Winterbottom, and a woman inside.
The male passenger said Winterbottom told him he was test driving the car and thinking of buying it. He said they were helping the woman move to a new home when she asked to test drive it.
Police searched Winterbottom and found suspected heroin in his pocket. A bong was also visible in the car's front seat.
Winterbottom admitted to checking car door handles, and that when the BMW's door opened, he found the keys inside. He admitted to taking the car.
Winterbottom denied owning a motorcycle, though a motorcycle key was reportedly found in a backpack he owned. Shelley Police Department officers checked his home and found a motorcycle parked outside.
Winterbottom was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He also was charged with petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 30 in Bonneville District Court.