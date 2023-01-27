A Shelley man was arrested for attempted strangulation Tuesday, as well as several other warrants.
A woman told Shelley Police Department officers and Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies that Michael Hinkel, 37, choked her at her residence, dragged her into a bedroom by her neck and forced her against a wall, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim said she got Hinkel to let go by kicking him in the groin. Sometime after the incident, she met with police alone and in person. The affidavit states officers observed and photographed red marks on her neck consistent with attempted strangulation.
The affidavit states there are warrants for Hinkel's arrest in Bonneville County after he failed to appear at a review hearing for his probation. The victim said a bail bondsman had come to the residence looking for Hinkel, and that he hid in a trailer to avoid arrest.
Police asked the victim to tell Hinkel her car had broken down and that she needed him to come help her. He was arrested without incident when he arrived at the location.
The victim provided police with security footage from inside the house. The camera was set up in a living room and did not record the altercation, but did capture sound. The details of the recordings are described in the probable cause affidavit.
In one video, Hinkel tells the victim, "You're going to make me snap one day and you're going to really (expletive) regret it." In a second video, the victim is heard crying. Hinkel is heard yelling at the victim. She is heard responding, "I don't put my hands on you," to which Hinkel responded, "You beat me up worse." The victim is then seen leaving the residence.
When questioned, Hinkel said the argument between him and the victim had been verbal and denied choking her. He claimed the victim had choked herself to get him in trouble.
Hinkel was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and misdemeanor battery. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2 in Bingham County Court.
