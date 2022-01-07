A Shelley man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he reportedly forced his fingers down a woman's throat.
Elijah Freeman, 30, admitted to the act when questioned by Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies on New Year's Day. He denied, however, that he intended to suffocate the victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Freeman had an argument with the victim after he came home to their residence intoxicated and vomited.
The victim said Freeman became angry and used his fist to press down on her neck and used his other hand to force his fingers into her mouth, preventing her from breathing. The victim estimated that this lasted for about 30 seconds.
The victim said Freeman told her "I'm going to kill you," and that she began fighting back and scratching Freeman in an attempt to stop him. She said Freeman threw her onto a bed. She said she grabbed her phone, but Freeman took it from her.
The affidavit states the victim began yelling to others in the house to call 911, but that Freeman stopped her and began choking her a second time. The victim said she was able to bite Freeman's fingers and grab her phone. The other residents saw what was happening and Freeman reportedly stopped attacking the victim.
In an interview with deputies, Freeman confirmed several of the victim's statements, including that he forced his fingers down her throat and that he took her phone to keep her from calling911. Despite that admittance, Freeman reportedly told deputies he had not tried to choke the victim
Freeman was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with intentional destruction of a telecommunication line, a misdemeanor. He was released from jail after posting a $70,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in Bingham County Court.