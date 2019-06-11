A Shelley man was arrested Sunday after police found 900 grams of methamphetamine in his car.
Police stopped Daniel Santos, 34, near the intersection of Holbrook and Syringa drives. One of the officers observed a revolver in the car where Santos could easily reach it. The officers ordered him to exit the vehicle while keeping his hands visible.
Santos was placed in handcuffs. The officers searched the vehicle after observing meth in the car. Police found a pipe with marijuana and 15 grams of methamphetamine in the car. An officer checked the gun and found it was loaded. Police kept the gun as evidence.
Police found a container with a milky substance that tested presumptive positive for meth. The liquid had a mass of 900 grams.
Santos was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. Santos posted a $50,000 bond the day after he was arrested.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 21 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.