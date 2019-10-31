A Shelley man is facing felony charges after he reportedly injured officers attempting to arrest him.
Kaden Howell, 32, was being arrested by Bingham Sheriff's Office deputies on Oct. 18 for misdemeanor stalking when he hit several of the deputies.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputies were attempting to interview Howell about the stalking case. He refused to answer questions, insisting he was "the king of the AK47's" according to the affidavit.
Law enforcement were removing Howell's handcuffs with a deputy holding onto each of his arms. The affidavit states he began to fight as soon as the cuff came off his left hand.
A deputy used a Taser on Howell, but it was ineffective. Deputies wrestled him to the ground and placed him back in handcuffs. One of the deputies was bleeding from his head while two others had cuts from the struggle.
Howell was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, punishable with up to a year in jail.
Howell's bond was set at $25,000. He was bound over to district court on Thursday. An arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Bingham County Courthouse.