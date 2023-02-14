Michael Eatinger is facing another stalking charge after he reportedly tried to break into the home of the victim from the previous cases.
A probable cause affidavit states the victim provided an Idaho Falls Police Department officer with security footage showing Eatinger, 48, outside her home on Jan. 2 at 11 p.m.
Eatinger reportedly tried to open every door into the residence only to find they were locked.
The victim said Eatinger returned on Jan. 3 at 8:24 p.m. when she was home. She spoke to him and he reportedly claimed the victim had some of his belongings. She denied having his stuff and told him to leave.
The victim told police she is scared of Eatinger because she does not have a weapon to defend herself, and because he has previously tried to strangle her, for which he is facing criminal charges. A no-contact order was put in place in connection to the charge, as well as his previous stalking case.
The victim also said Eatinger has called her multiple times from an unknown number, and that he used a voice changer to try and cover his identity. A no-contact order has been in place between them since May.
Police also cited 33 text messages between Eatinger and the victim sent between Dec. 31 and Jan. 4. He reportedly threatened her in these messages, though the details of these threats are not included in the affidavit.
In the days following the report, the victim shared more security footage showing Eatinger had been outside her residence at night on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.
The officer interviewed Eatinger on Jan. 19. The affidavit states he denied going to the residence on Jan. 2, but admitted he was there on Jan. 3. He admitted to using black spray paint to cover up the victim’s doorbell camera on Jan. 6. He also said he went to her residence on Jan. 10, an incident the victim and police did not know about.
Eatinger also reportedly admitted to sending the victim harassing and threatening texts, saying he was doing so out of a “broken heart.”
Eatinger was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.
Court records in his other first-degree stalking and attempted strangulation cases state he had a status conference Tuesday morning, but failed to appear in court.
A preliminary hearing in the new case is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 24 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.