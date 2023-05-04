A Shelley man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he reportedly admitted to choking a woman.
The victim reported the incident in November, but Jose Ramirez, 24, was not arraigned until Monday due to proceedings in an unrelated case.
The victim told a Shelley Police Department officer that Ramirez headbutted her and, "(asked) her to hit him so that he could slap her," according to the probable cause affidavit.
Ramirez then reportedly grabbed the victim, threw her onto a bed and choked her until her vision blurred and she fell onto the floor.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that he observed red marks around the victim's neck that matched her description of being choked.
Police contacted Ramirez in a phone call and he reportedly admitted to choking the victim, telling the officer, "I lost it." He then told the officer "We all make mistakes."
Attempted strangulation is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Ramirez's bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 11 in Bingham County Court.
