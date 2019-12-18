BLACKFOOT — Thirty-five-year-old Jonathan Rawson, the man accused of trying to kill his father last spring by stabbing him with a pitchfork as he slept at his Shelley home, was sentenced to prison Monday.
“There has to be some punishment for what you did,” said 7th District Judge Alan Stephens as he sentenced Rawson to a prison term of five to 15 years with five years fixed. “I consider it a horrific act. The aggravating circumstance is the violence of the act.”
Rawson was credited for the 200 days he has already served in custody.
Rawson was scheduled for a jury trial in January on the charge of battery with intent to commit murder for stabbing his father, Delbert Rawson, in the head, face and chest with the pitchfork, but in a plea bargain with the prosecutor, entered an Alford plea of guilty in October to the charge of battery with intent to commit a serious felony in exchange for dismissal of the original charge.
An Alford plea means he doesn’t admit guilt, but admits that the state has sufficient evidence to find him guilty.
Also dismissed in the plea agreement were felony charges of burglary with intent to commit murder, aggravated assault for allegedly attempting to stab another person in his father’s house that night with the same pitchfork, and misdemeanor battery for pulling the hair of a third person. The enhancement charge of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, which would have mandated additional prison time, was also dismissed.
Although the pre-sentence investigation completed on Rawson prior to sentencing recommended prison, Rawson’s public defender Manuel Murdoch made an eloquent argument for probation on the grounds that Rawson is not by nature a violent person and could get the mental health treatment he needs if he’s on probation.
Murdoch said the violent acts Rawson committed were precipitated by a combination of unfortunate circumstances, including financial problems and the fact he was homeless at the time, suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, is bipolar and was off his medication, conditions that were made worse by substance abuse.
“I have seen a difference in his behavior since he’s been in custody and on medication,” Murdoch said. “It’s his first felony and he doesn’t even remember what happened. He feels horrible about what happened and he would like to get his life under control.”
Murdoch said if not probation, he would like to see his client get a retained jurisdiction sentence.
Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks said the state objected to probation, and Rawson should at the very least get a retained jurisdiction sentence.
No witnesses were called by either side to testify.
Arguing on his own behalf, Rawson said, “I can’t express how sorry I am. I need to deal with my problems. I need mental health treatment to stop myself from lying and stealing. I want to be a good father to my kids and be a good person.”
Stephens also fined Rawson $3,000 plus court costs and fees, and said the court will set an amount for reimbursement to the victims.