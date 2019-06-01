At approximately 8:35pm this evening, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to the area of Lincoln and Bone Rd. to a one vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found one victim, a 19 year old male, that had been ejected during the crash with severe injuries. The victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance.
Through investigation and witness information, Deputies determined the vehicle involved was traveling at a very high rate of speed west bound on the Blacktail Rd., crossed the Bone Rd. onto Lincoln Rd. without stopping at the stop sign, and lost control going off the side of the road and rolling approximately 3 times. Deputies found evidence of alcohol involvement in the crash and are continuing to investigate.
No further information is available at this time.